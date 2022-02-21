Editor, Townsman
I am writing in support of Emily DiCesaro for Andover school committee. Emily & I met 8 years ago through my childhood friend when Emily’s family moved to the neighborhood. I recall the impression Emily’s father made on me the first time we met — his pure happiness and pride that Emily had relocated her family from Chicago to Andover seeking a flourishing community and strong system for her boys’
educational development. I quickly admired Emily’s passion for volunteerism, her consistent commitment to exposing both her children and others to cultural diversification & new experiences, as well as her advocacy for embedding deeper cultural enrichment into the school day for her children and their peers. Emily cares about all children thriving, the community they are developing in and is invested in the future of Andover.
Over the years, I have seen Emily flourish as a champion for progress, both in her contributions made to Andover’s education development through Bancroft Elementary School PTO and partnering with school leaders to drive events that expose students to different cultures, as well as her support in helping to rejuvenate the Cormier Youth Center as a member of the Andover Youth Center Steering Committee.
I will proudly vote for Emily DiCesaro for school committee on March 22, because I’ve personally experienced the value of her care & commitment with my own children and know she will make a positive impact on the future of Andover schools and the youth community.
Carolyn Piscatelli
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.