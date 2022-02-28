Editor, Townsman;
As a proud Andover voter and resident since 2015, I plan to vote on March 22nd for Emily DiCesaro for School Committee.
Many of us moved here for the same reason: Andover has an outstanding educational system with a proven dedication to its students, educators and schools. Despite the many challenges we have all faced lately, the fact that there are five candidates running for two seats on the school committee should reassure us that Andover continues to lead in this critical area.
I first met Emily when our children were at preschool together and learned about her passion for instilling a love of learning. Our shared values have kept us in touch over the years, even though her children went on to Bancroft and mine to South School.
Emily is a stalwart volunteer, participating in many school committees, and even the selection committee for the new superintendent of Andover Public Schools last year. She has first-hand experience of the importance of diversity and understanding of other cultures and lifestyles and, working tirelessly with the principal of Bancroft elementary, Michelle Costa, she has helped the PTO bring impactful cultural assemblies and field trips to our students. Emily assists the Town of Andover to strategize inclusivity of minority groups, as an active member of the Racial Climate and Reporting Working Group.
Additionally, Emily is a member of the steering group for the Andover Youth Center, helping to reinvigorate the mission of the center so that it may continue to be a safe haven for our younger residents.
With her demonstrated commitment to our students and educators and her enthusiasm and dedication, we can rest assured that Andover’s education system will go from strength to strength with Emily on our School Committee.
Join me on Tuesday March 22nd in voting for Emily DiCesaro for School Committee.
Miranda Chave,
Andover, Ma.
