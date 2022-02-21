Editor, Townsman;
I am writing in support of Emily DiCesaro for School Committee.
As a parent in the community, Emily has been an active supporter of our schools and our youth, volunteering for the Bancroft Elementary PTO, participating in the town’s Racial Climate and Reporting Working Group, and serving as a member of the Andover Youth Center Steering Committee.
She understands the challenges our children today face, particularly surrounding the impact of the pandemic on students’ learning, their mental health and sense of belonging in this community. Emily is eager to advocate for our children and ensure that our schools remain a place where all students can thrive.
Emily’s own work experience in the business world will help her to bring a measured approach to her role on the committee, seeing all sides of an issue and balancing needs across schools. I know that Emily will work tirelessly for our schools and bring the best to our children.
Please remember to vote, Tuesday March 22.
Heidi Wall,
Andover, Ma.
