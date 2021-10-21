To the editor:
The Townsman article “Local school enrollment drops” surely puts to rest any pretense that our schools can justify a need to squeeze ever more money out of our beleaguered taxpayers.
Especially this year, when we are hit with immense bond debts to remedy our government’s past mismanagement and mis-planning, we might have expected some civic responsibility within the “regular” budgeting, instead of the school establishment’s remorseless money grab for dubious staffing (remember our ridiculous former superintendent?) and salary increases that have been far in excess of inflation.
The result is that this year’s “regular” budget bloat, not counting the massive debt bonds, amounts to 3.7% — which shows that in our town Proposition 2.5 is but a pipe dream.
Surely Andoverites are fair-minded enough to want to reward a job well done, but the school establishment’s performance has been quite the opposite despite ever-burgeoning budgets, as our schools’ ranking has plunged from its position 25 years ago at or near the top ten, while our demographic peer communities with lower per-pupil expenditures, such as Acton and Westford, have maintained their rankings quite well.
Paul Lapsa,
Wild Rose Drive, Andover
