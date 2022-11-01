To the editor,
I am enthusiastically supporting Tram Nguyen for re-election as my State Representative in Essex 18th District.
She has done a remarkable job representing our town and her entire district.
To begin with she actually supports the items so important to most members of our town. She is interested in vigorously advancing our children’s well being, their education and in strengthening our public health through initiatives to make us safer.
She supports adequate funding for our safety through getting funding for police and fire departments. She is already a leading voice in the legislature for oversight and correction of mental health services, and green infrastructure. She is well respected by other representatives, making it easier to represent her constituents effectively.
Anyone who talks to Rep. Tram Nguyen knows immediately that she is an exceptionally intelligent person, who wears that mantle lightly. Nguyen is also responsive to questions and requests. She makes a point of promptly replying to constituent questions and correspondences. I consider myself fortunate to have Nguyen represent me on Beacon Hill.
Ronald Eskin
Andover, Ma.