Editor, Townsman
Barry Finegold has my support for state senator. I believe that Barry is the best candidate in the race, a common sense, bipartisan legislator who does right by his constituents and is always willing to listen and learn.
My family and I have lived in Andover for the past 18 years, I recently retired as the Global CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, the largest vertically integrated Dialysis company in the world.
I have known Barry for years, he is bipartisan and consistently reaches across the aisle to do right by our community. I have heard Barry say many times, there is no monopoly on good ideas, no matter the political party.
Barry is a business owner himself, he understands the responsibility of employing people and what it takes to make payroll and grow your business and to reinvest in our community.
Rice Powell
Former CEO of Fresenius
Medical Care
Andover