Editor, Andover Townsman
The Townsman photo of Town Meeting with a solitary woman knitting amidst rows of empty seats says it all. As one of the lonely 290 voters to last until the end of first night of the 2022 Town Meeting, the problem is obvious and vast. 290 voters out of over 26,000 eligible means that Andover is ruled by the 1%.
It’s not just this year, last year had a roll call vote that counted 231 voters surviving the 2021 Town Meeting. These results show that 99% of our electorate have no voice in Town Meeting. At more than six-and-a-half hours across two nights to attend a government meeting, perhaps the question isn’t why people don’t attend, but why they do?
Some attendance is by civic duty and that’s wonderful — for those with the time and a flexible schedule; some attend for special interest voting, evidenced by the enormous decline in roll call vote from beginning to end (~40%) on the first night. It is certainly not for fair debate of the issues.
The Town manipulates contentious issues to the end of each night (for reduced turnout), and even then will use 3 to 5 different speakers to counter a presenter they oppose. Article 6 of Special Town Meeting was presented by a single proponent for the allotted 5 minutes, the Town was allotted three different speakers for over 10 minutes to oppose. Sound fair?
These are fixable flaws. Equal time for pro and con presentations on warrants, seems simple enough, but fixing the abysmal Town Meeting attendance is more urgent. Regular elections are much better attended than Town Meeting, in part because they are more flexible for voters. Even if you are out of the country on a business trip, you can still vote by absentee ballot. You are not disenfranchised by circumstance. Town Meeting needs a major overhaul, some way — such as absentee ballots post-meeting, to do better than 1% participation. Turnout in Massachusetts for the 2020 election was 76%, Town Meeting only needs a 76X improvement, so think big!
Steve Walther
Andover
Editor, Andover Townsman:
I would like to commend the Andover Board of Selectmen, the School Committee, Finance Committee, and particularly the Town Moderator Sheila Doherty for their dignity and composure during the Special Town Meeting on May 17. We had barely begun proceedings when it became obvious that we were being asked to participate in a communal “slap in the face” of the above officials. Most supporters of the warrants seemed reasonable and compelling in their presentations, but the periodic “mudslinging” by several members made it impossible to give them an adequate hearing.
I am not sure what all the underlying grievances are, but I became increasingly frustrated at the insistence from some, that input from town officials on the stage be minimized. These are our elected representatives, and I wanted to hear their opinions and reactions to the points raised in the discussion. Four out of six of the warrants were defeated by voters who probably were also frustrated that the increasingly negative atmosphere made further discussion impossible.
Voters who feel that our current officials do not represent their views, have many avenues of change available to them, but this approach was not effective.
Eileen Reilly
Andover