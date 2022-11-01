To the editor,
I am writing to share my support for my state representative Tram Nguyen who represents the 18th Essex District which includes part of North Andover, Andover, Boxford, and Tewksbury.
Throughout her past two terms, Nguyen has exemplified accessibility: she is available and responsive to her constituents. There have been several occasions where I have reached out to her office over the last four years and I have always received a prompt follow-up. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic I, like many others in the Commonwealth, had a fraudulent unemployment claim filed under my name. Nguyen and her office were incredibly helpful pointing me towards the right resources. She has also answered my questions and listened to my concerns about various bills that were moving through the State House.
While many politicians promise to deliver for their home districts, Nguyen really “walks the walk.” When she’s not working to get us more local aid on Beacon Hill, she’s here in the district supporting the small businesses and organizations that make our towns great. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been at a local event or celebration where Nguyen has also been there, making connections with residents and building relationships with local leaders. As Election Day approaches on Nov. 8, I urge you to join me in re-electing Tram Nguyen so we can continue to have strong representation by someone who puts constituents first.
Hillary Stasonis,
North Andover