To the editor:
The Andover bylaws state that ,”…. the Moderator shall appoint nine registered voters of the Town to be members of the Finance Committee who shall hold office for three years, staggered terms, and until their successors are chosen”. The moderator owns that responsibility. There is no requirement in the charter for the moderator to consult with anyone regarding who may be appointed or reappointed.
But it would be sensible for the moderator to be responsive to the input from the community. It would also be prudent for her to work closely with the chair of her appointed committee. And she does.
I was member of the Finance Committee for nine years, and chair for four. During my tenure I regularly spoke with Shelia Doherty. We discussed how effectively the committee was functioning, how the group’s dynamic impacted the committee’s productivity and what skill sets might be needed in the new term based on the financial needs of the town. I was always comfortable being candid in sharing my perceptions as chair. Nevertheless, I knew the final decisions for the makeup of the committee rested with her.
Ms. Doherty well knows the role of the Finance Committee and its obligation to the legislative body at the annual Town Meeting. She appoints individuals from a variety of backgrounds and demographic groups. I believe the goal of the committee is to represent the interests of the Andover voter and to recommend those financial articles that are in their best interests. During my service on the committee, Sheila displayed the insight and judgment for making that happen.
I urge you to re-elect Sheila Doherty for Town Moderator on March 28, 2023.
Eugenie M Moffitt
Andover, Mass.
Finance committee Member 2012-2021; Chair 2018-2021