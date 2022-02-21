Editor, Townsman
You can’t omit the Native American depicted in the seal of the Town of Andover, Massachusetts!
He is a major figure in the story of Andover!
Cutshamache, Sagamore of the Massachusetts, “acknowledged for the sum of 6 pounds and a coat, he had sold the land to Mr. John Woodbridge in behalf of the inhabitants of Cochickawicke, now known as Andover.” So claims the renowned Sarah Loring Bailey, as well as, many other local historians.
Thank you, Major Deyermond, for making me aware of the story.
Joan Patrakis
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.