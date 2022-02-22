Editor, Townsman,
Andover voters will soon have a choice to make for the two open School Committee seats. I’m writing to encourage voters to cast one of their votes for my friend, Emily DiCesaro.
Upon moving here from Chicago in 2013 and enrolling her two young sons in the Andover Public Schools, Emily quickly embraced opportunities to serve our community and has been an active, enthusiastic volunteer. I first met her in 2018 when together we chaperoned our sons’ school field trip and I’ve seen first-hand (and benefitted from) her dedication to Andover’s youngest residents.
Emily has served on several subcommittees of the Bancroft PTO, where she helped plan cultural events for families to enjoy and which allowed us to learn from one another. She also serves on the Racial Climate and Reporting working group of Andover’s DEI Commission, helping to facilitate data collection on incidents of discrimination.
This past fall, Emily was appointed to the Andover Youth Services Steering Committee, which is working to ensure that the Cormier Youth Center continues its mission of being both a safe space and a place for our kids to create unforgettable memories. Emily and her family have organized food drives to support the Merrimack Valley YMCA Food Pantry, packed lunches for a Lawrence shelter, and volunteered with several regional nonprofits.
Emily understands well the role and complex work of the School Committee and has already demonstrated a sustained and passionate commitment to supporting and improving our community. She is kind, balanced, reflective, sensible, and has a great sense of humor. She is a patient listener, a critical thinker, and is generous with her time and energy. I urge everyone to get to know her (visit https://www.dicesaroforandover.com/) and to vote for Emily DiCesaro for Andover School Committee on Tuesday, March 22nd.
— Dara Obbard,
Andover, Ma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.