Editor, Townsman:
We are writing in support of Emily DiCesaro’s candidacy for Andover School Committee. Emily and her family have been our neighbors since 2013. They moved here because of the strength of Andover’s schools, and the town’s long-standing dedication to education. Emily and her husband have two sons in Andover schools, and are invested in Andover’s future.
Emily has been an active volunteer in the Bancroft Elementary School PTO, and a member of the Andover Youth Center Steering Committee. She has also worked with the town’s Racial Climate and Reporting Working Group to plan ways to make Andover more inclusive and welcoming. Through her education background, professional career, and volunteer experiences, Emily has learned to listen, communicate, and relate to others. These strong qualities will enhance her ability to work effectively on the Andover School Committee.
We plan to vote for Emily DiCesaro for School Committee. We encourage you too also.
Deborah & Doug Cummings
Andover, MA
