Editor, Townsman:
Annual Town Meeting is the heart of Andover, where the will of the voters beats loud and clear. Votes taken determine spending and shape the future character of the town. Will there be a new school? Will open space be protected? Should zoning changes be made? Sheila Doherty has presided over Annual Town Meetings with extraordinary competence. She has an unusual ability to ‘read’ the mood of the attendees, to sense the tone and energy of the meeting. She knows when to move things forward, when to slow down. She is fair and allows all sides of an issue to heard. Never were her skills more evident than at last year’s Town Meeting where a marathon Covid-driven all-day outdoor event was held. The atmosphere that day was politically charged.
Certain voters, angered by the reorganization of Andover Youth Services, proposed ‘defunding’ the Town Manager’s administration by amending the budget, a vote that would have had serious, unintended, negative consequences.
Ms. Doherty faced this challenge with her usual skill and composure. She was careful to allow voters adequate speaking time, so that their messages would be fully heard. Counter arguments were also constructively given. Rather than disintegrating into chaos, the meeting proceeded in an orderly manner. Had a less skilled, more politically motivated Moderator been at the podium, the results may well have been much different. And worse.
It seems as though Andover has been under siege for several years. Our senior management, employees, elected officials, boards, and committees have been serially challenged, first by the Columbia Gas explosion, then the pandemic.
Unprecedented divisiveness and anger have colored certain public meetings. We need to work together, productively, if we are going to continue to move forward. Now, more than ever, we need experienced, thoughtful elected officials. Andover is fortunate to have just such a person in Sheila Doherty. Please join me in voting for her on March 22.
Linn Anderson,
Andover, Ma.
