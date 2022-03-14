Editor, Townsman;
I am writing to ask for your support of Erin Cash for the Andover School Committee. Her experience as a teacher, coach and mentor will bring a breath of much needed fresh air to the district.
Erin has four children in the school system and only wants what’s best for the kids of our town. She has a Bachelor of Arts, a Master’s Degree in History, and an advanced Graduate Degree in Education in Curriculum and Teaching, with a concentration in coaching. Education has always been a priority to Erin.
Being a coach and mother in town, she hears parent’s concerns and understands what’s important in today’s climate. Erin also knows what’s important to today’s teachers. She believes that Andover’s teachers and instructional assistants are who really make our schools and their voices should be heard.
Erin has extensive experience as an educator including building curriculum and understands the importance of mental health for our students and staff. Erin also has first-hand experience seeing sports and education work hand in hand to raise well rounded individuals.
Erin’s down to earth demeanor and her love of education is what our School Committee truly needs. She will put in the time and effort to make logical decisions that will bring Andover’s school district back to a place we can be proud of. Please vote for Erin Cash on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Kindest regards,
Kimberly McCabe
Andover
