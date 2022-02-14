To the editor, Townsman;
I am throwing my wholehearted and enthusiastic support behind candidate Sandis Wright for School Committee. I have worked with Sandis for a number of years on a variety of issues and committees. What struck me from the very beginning about Sandis was his ability to pull together the ideas and concepts of the work we were doing to help us achieve clarity, options and solutions. Literally, after our first community brainstorming meeting on some divisive issues in town, Sandis had created and proposed a framework out of this session which was extremely helpful.
Sandis has the ability to listen to and absorb a lot of information especially on issues of high emotion. He is solution-oriented and has that rare ability to put his focus and energy into a complex problem until he and the group can lay out options for the best path forward. His collaborative style will be of great benefit to the work of the School Committee and in the community.
Sandis and his family moved to Andover in 2011 because of our excellent school system. Since his arrival, he became engaged in the schools through the Bancroft PTO, Doherty PAC and the Cultural Climate Committee (C3) supported through Andover Public Schools as well as recently joined the Parent-to-Parent initiative He also embraced A Better Chance of Andover by joining the program as a board member and host parent to an ABC student.
I have been working with Sandis on issues of anti-racism that culminated in the town’s new division, Andover DIVERSE. He now sits on the Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion where he is able to help shape the town’s strategic plans to support our youth and to endorse and amplify efforts within schools.
Sandis is a parent who has already worked hard and put in so much dedicated time in support of our schools. The natural next step for him is to put his passion for, knowledge of, and experience with the Andover Public Schools to work by being a member of the School Committee. Voting for Sandis is the Wright vote!
Mary Pritchard,
Andover, Mass.
