Editor, Townsman: I spoke at the recent Andover Tri Board meeting in support of 3 articles: increasing new mental health money from $100,000 to $1 million for 2023, banning Town government NDAs, and reopening the $10.9 million federal COVID-19 relief money for community participation in setting spending priorities. My comments were not covered in the Andover Townsman article.
The U.S. Treasury’s final rule states that the federal COVID-19 recovery money is for these 4 priorities from most important to least important.
1. Addressing the public health emergency and/or the negative economic impacts.
All age groups have seen a decline in mental health during the pandemic, especially adolescents. Small businesses have been very hard hit. Many more residents have food insecurity and/or struggle to pay for medication, utilities, rent and/or mortgages.
2. Premium pay for private or public essential workers. This in addition to their regular pay.
3. Municipal Revenue loss due to the pandemic (flexible use for government services.) This is for tax dollars lost, for ex., due to the decline of the hospitality industry.
4. Investment in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
The town manager’s plan, quickly approved by the Select Board, has zero dollars allocated for essential workers. The essential workers are rewarded for working through pandemic with platitudes of gratitude and appreciation. How about rewarding the essential workers, often in low paying jobs, with money for risking their health and to retain them in their jobs? Did Andover need grocery store employees, pharmacist assistants, transportation employees, and school, hospital and nursing home custodians and cafeteria workers in the last 2 years?
The town manager’s plan, spends 70% of the $10.9 million in pandemic funding on the least important priority, non-pandemic capital projects. This includes the renovations in the ‘Town Offices Project’ presented on by the town manager on 3/3/22 and Andover going it alone on water main projects. North Reading will not spend their federal COVID-19 relief money on these water mains.
We need to put our neighbors, businesses and the essential workers we relied on first when spending Andover’s federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Kathleen Grant
Andover, MA