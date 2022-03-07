Editor, Townsman:
I am writing to support Sandis Wright and Emily DiCesaro for Andover School Committee. It is critical that we elect good leaders – strong leaders – to bring people together to continue to support and improve Andover’s schools. Sandis and Emily are both good, strong leaders who will work to support our schools and the children of Andover.
Sandis and Emily have both been involved in town and school committees as well as in their children’s schools. They will use their experience and passion to ensure that Andover’s schools continue to support our children and to keep raising the bar on academic excellence.
They both have the background, willingness, and enthusiasm to do the hard and necessary work on the Andover School Committee.
Please join me in voting for these two exceptional candidates – Sandis Wright and Emily DiCesaro — to keep Andover and its schools moving forward.
Make a plan to vote on March 22, 2022 – polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Laura Gregory,
Andover, Ma.
