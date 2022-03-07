To the Editor,
This letter is to provide my wholehearted support behind Andover School Committee candidate Sandis Wright. We have been lifelong friends since we met in high school over 37 years ago. Not many people maintain a friendship for that long of a period, which speaks volumes about Sandis’ character.
We are from Aroostook County in Northern Maine where a hard work ethic is learned at a young age since kids are expected to support the farming industry common to the area. What this taught us early on is that you must work hard for everything you want for yourself.
After graduating college as a first-generation student at Westbrook College, he relocated to Chicago and Atlanta to achieve his career aspirations and has strived to learn and achieve more for himself and his family. His move to Andover in 2011 was intentional, after thoughtful consideration to find a community to raise his family, in large part due to the strong reputation of Andover Public Schools.
Sandis has been involved to better the community in many different ways, from leading our high school Key Club and Student Government Association in college, he’s always looking for ways to volunteer to give back to help others. Sandis has the background and enthusiasm to do the hard work necessary to be an active member of the school committee. Failure is not an option and he will do what is needed to be sure everyone succeeds – he is someone we can rely on to get the job done. Everyone is equal in his eyes and he makes room for different perspectives to be shared. Sandis wants nothing but the best for his children and I can assure you he will ensure that all in Andover get the best education they possibly can if he is elected.
Vote for Sandis, it’s the Wright thing to do.
Trina Couture,
Portland, Maine
