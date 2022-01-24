Editor, Townsman;
All involved in the preparation and distribution of the COVID home test kits at Campanelli Drive should be commended for their excellent job.
There was a long line of vehicles out on the street leading up to Campanella Drive and to the Municipal Services Facility; however, it was so well organized the line moved quickly.
All those assisting, out in the cold, frigid weather were helpful and friendly. I was in and out in less than fifteen minutes and never imagined that when I saw the long line.
Also, a thank you to the police officers directing traffic and assisting. A heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all.
Karen-Ann Glennon,
Andover, Ma.
