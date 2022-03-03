Editor, Townsman:
Thank you to Rep. Tram Nguyen, who joined 120 state representatives in voting for the Work and Family Mobility Act.
The bill allows any resident of Massachusetts to go through the process of obtaining a driver’s license if they provide valid proof of residency and identity, regardless of immigration status. This bill will make the roads safer for all since these drivers will get trained, pass a driving test, and get insured. It will also allow families more options for transportation to and from work and school.
Endorsed by over 50 law enforcement leaders, the bill also has the support of many small business owners who rely on drivers, especially given the worker shortages and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. While opponents say this will give undocumented immigrants access to benefits, it will not, nor will it allow them to use a license to vote.
Thank you, Rep. Nguyen, for voting for safer roads and an expanded worker base, and for supporting families in the Merrimack Valley.
And shame on Jim Lyons, who dehumanizes our immigrant friends and neighbors with offensive labels.
Deb Olander,
Andover, Ma.
