Editor, Townsman:
The recent Town Meeting is a perfect example why this anachronism needs to be replaced by a representative democracy befitting Andover’s size.
The gargantuan $213.6 million budget had all its expenditures approved — all 100% — in a performance of monolithic perfection that Vladimir Putin would be proud of achieving.
The pathetic attendance — 2.5% of registered voters the first day, 1% the second day — clearly shows that the overwhelming portion of the population can neither take the time to study the budget that the special interests have contrived in the proverbial smoke-filled rooms, nor steal further time from busy lives and families to attend the dreary, futile exercise that the town meeting has become.
In years past I used to attend Town Meetings regularly, but, as age and arthritis have taken their toll, I can no longer hold my nose for the length of their duration.
Paul Lapsa,
Andover, Ma.