Editor, Townsman;
Good day neighbors —
The town of Andover lost a significant lawsuit against a long time Andover benefactor a few weeks ago. A decision that may end up costing Andover residents dearly.
The Massachusetts Land Court issued a scathing rebuke when it found that the town “exceeded its authority” and its decision making was “infected by erroneous advice”. The judge dispensed with the town’s legal argument in short order, ruling that the town’s actions were “based on legally untenable ground.”
This is yet another costly slap in the face to the Andover taxpayers who bear the freight for years of incompetent leadership under the current Town Manager Andrew Flanagan and his appointed legal counsel Tom Urbelis.
Does all this sound familiar? It should—as there have been numerous court actions against the town involving employment and land court cases. All under the tutelage of the Flanagan-Urbelis team.
In the last three months alone, the town’s crack legal team has consistently provided profoundly bad counsel. They informed the Town Meeting that the NDA prohibition approved by the voters was “advisory only” despite the contrary opinion from a local attorney with extensive experience in this area; opined that the federally approved ARPA funding for cafeteria workers and school instructional assistance was “unlawful and illegal”; and then filed state charges against the teachers for speaking at the May 17, 2022 Special Town Meeting in violation of their First Amendment rights.
All of this while the Select Board, the body politic empowered by the Town Charter with steering the ship, sits idly by with no response. The same shameful absence of leadership we have sadly grown accustomed to.
So here we go again.
It is time to say goodbye to both Flanagan and his egregious long time attorney.
It’s also time for parliamentary reform to govern the town meeting and the adoption of a voter recall provision so we can hold elected officials accountable.
Mike Meyers
Andover