Editor, Andover Townsman:
I would like to commend the Andover Board of Selectmen, the School Committee, Finance Committee, and particularly the Town Moderator Sheila Doherty for their dignity and composure during the Special Town Meeting on May 17. We had barely begun proceedings when it became obvious that we were being asked to participate in a communal “slap in the face” of the above officials. Most supporters of the warrants seemed reasonable and compelling in their presentations, but the periodic “mudslinging” by several members made it impossible to give them an adequate hearing.
I am not sure what all the underlying grievances are, but I became increasingly frustrated at the insistence from some, that input from town officials on the stage be minimized. These are our elected representatives, and I wanted to hear their opinions and reactions to the points raised in the discussion. Four out of six of the warrants were defeated by voters who probably were also frustrated that the increasingly negative atmosphere made further discussion impossible.
Voters who feel that our current officials do not represent their views, have many avenues of change available to them, but this approach was not effective.
— Eileen Reilly
Andover, Ma.