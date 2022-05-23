Editor, Townsman;
On May 17, the town passed the following warrant:
“No municipal or Andover governmental entity (the term government entity includes but is not limited to authorities, boards, commissions, committees, departments, divisions, programs and services) shall include or permit the inclusion of a nondisclosure, non-disparagement or other similar clause as a condition of employment or in a settlement agreement of any kind between the governmental entity and an employee or student; provided, however, that such a settlement may include, at the request of the employee or student, a provision that prevents the governmental entity from disclosing the individual’s identity and all facts that could lead to the discovery of the individual’s identity”.
People in power have been able to maintain their power by compelling their victims to remain silent if they want their job, or a settlement of their legal claim.
Wrongdoing can thus continue, so long as the wrongdoer has the money to silence his victims, with a clause such as this. In the case of a public entity, it is the public’s money and the public’s officials which are utilized this way.
Town meeting, the legislative body for Andover has said no more nondisclosure agreements, unless the victim requests one. That would seem to end the practice in our town government. However, town counsel has advised the officials that could still use the practice if they wanted to. town counsel did not give a reason for his cavalier conclusion. That is the reason for this letter. The public must be aware of this important right in dealing with the town of Andover. Under the town’s governance it is now illegal for the town to insist on non-disclosure by an employee or a party in litigation.
When free speech to a newspaper or townspeople is silenced by town officials through such a clause, that may well violate the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act -an issue for another day. But it is certainly bad public policy, which Andover has now foreclosed.
Will town officials abide the overwhelming dictate of town meeting or a strange opinion of town counsel?
Ronald Eskin,
Andover, Ma.