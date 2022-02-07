Editor, Townsman;
Seven months ago, I authored a piece published in the Eagle Tribune — “School Committee left parents out of decision on start times,” on July 12, 2021 — that walked through the Andover School Committee’s subterfuge in imposing changed school start times on the parents of the town. Whatever one thinks of the substance of the committee’s decision, it is difficult not to see duplicity in its underhanded process.
The town election on March 22 gives us a chance to effect real change on the committee, with two openings to fill. There is no dissonance in agreeing with many of the committee’s policies and decisions (I do) and still concluding that the committee has become insular and closed minded. The too-chummy relationship of its members leads to groupthink and a committee at best impervious to information that contradicts its agenda.
The committee has reached this point by hand-picking its members and running them through the election as golden children. Please, do your homework. Learn what the candidates stand for, why they want to run, and how they made that decision. Do not let the committee pack itself with more of the same. Our children and our town desperately need thoughtful, independent voices on the School Committee.
Nicholas Stellakis,
Andover, Ma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.