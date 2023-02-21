To the editor:
It’s promising to witness cities and towns taking initiative to transition off harmful fossil fuels and towards renewable, clean energy such as solar (Re: Andover moves toward solar energy at two elementary schools). Andover, which suffered from the tragic Merrimack Valley gas explosions in 2018, knows first-hand the dangerous risk of our reliance on methane gas for energy. As a result of the incident, 8,000 people in the area were displaced, and an 18-year-old was killed.
Harnessing energy from the sun cuts the risk of dangerous gas-related incidents, increases resilience of communities, and reduces pollution. The Merrimack Valley Renewal Fund financing solar projects to rebuild a safer, and more sustainable community is a big step in the right direction. Building on the momentum created by municipalities, we need action at the state-level to make solar more accessible and widespread. That’s why we’re asking Governor Maura Healey to commit to installing the equivalent of one million solar roofs in Massachusetts by 2030.
Between 2012 and 2021, solar energy generation in Massachusetts increased by more than 17 times. If we increase solar by just another 2.5 times by 2030, we’ll have enough solar panels to cover a million roofs. Let’s follow Andover’s lead, invest in protecting our planet and communities, and go solar.
Lydia Churchill
Campaign Associate,
Environment Massachusetts
Boston