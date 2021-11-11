Editor, Townsman:
We live in a world with many threats and challenges; opioid deaths, hatred, prejudice, addiction, bullying, mass murders, climate catastrophes, gender bias, suicide, voting rights, gun control, global warming, pollution, poverty, etc. There are many government and private programs that attempt to deal with these issues. Still, the vast majority of these programs address the symptoms and not the root cause. Since public education is critical to understanding how democracy works and the need for civic responsibility, it is ideal for students to address the social challenges above.
- Research has found that learning increases when students are engaged and processing. They not only retain more information, they understand concepts and the nature of social issues. Utilizing Project-Based Learning (PBL), school districts can include social entrepreneurshipin their schools, developing positive self-awareness, encouraging teamwork and cooperation, and improving self-esteem and leadership skills.
The key to success in developing social entrepreneurs is to empower students to be active in the learning process by identifying a social issue, developing a strategic plan, implementing it, and creating community projects. Then, given the support of the teacher/advisor, the students create a way to make a difference and help others.
Studies have shown that people do something to help others or improve their quality of life; giving produces endorphins in the brain that provide a mild morphine high. This effect could replace the need for drug or alcohol abuse! “The “helper’s high” concept arose in the 1980s and has been confirmed in various studies. It consists of positive emotions following selfless service to others. More excellent health and increased longevity are associated with this psychological state. In addition, generosity, selflessness, and an extended sense of self favor our ability to confront successfully the environmental challenges we face on our planet.” Source — NIH: National Library of Medicine.
I urge our educational leaders to consider including the development of social entrepreneurs in the school experience in Andover.
- ”Social entrepreneurship is the process of recognizing and resourcefully pursuing opportunities to create social value. Social entrepreneurs are innovative, resourceful, and results-oriented.
Richard Trotta,
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.