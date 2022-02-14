To the editor, Townsman;
On March 22nd, please vote for a new candidate for Andover School Committee: Sandis Wright.
I’ve come to know, respect, and admire Sandis Wright through various aspects of his valued active involvement in the community — both as a parent and volunteer.
I’m a mother of middle and high school students in APS and a nurse. I’ve worked closely with students, parents, caregivers, educators, administrators, and school committees and firmly believe that Sandis Wright is well suited for the important policy-setting and accountability work required of a School Committee member.
Sandis Wright has demonstrated the essential skills: to listen with curiosity, to consider multiple perspectives, to respond with kindness, to collaborate with respect and strength, and ultimately to prioritize the health, wellness, and academic success of Andover’s students.
I encourage you to mark your calendars, make a plan, and go vote Sandis Wright for Andover School Committee on March 22nd.
In hope and health,
Liz Liss
Andover, Mass.
