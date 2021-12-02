To the Editor,
Thank you Madeline Hughes for highlighting the 2021 Andover Preservation Awards sponsored by the Preservation Commission, Ballardvale Historic District Commission and the Andover Center for History & Culture.
We look forward to recognizing individuals who contribute to the preservation of Andover’s historic architecture including our residential, commercial and town buildings. 20 Red Spring Road, the former Smith & Dove Manufacturing Company, built it 1894-95 was unfortunately omitted from the article.
The current owners, Dundee Red Spring LLC, represented by Ellen Keller of Ozzy Properties, were given an award for exterior preservation. The project architect was Steve Livermore. The awards committee applauds their effort to rehabilitate and preserve this historically significant building.
Karen Herman,
Chair
Andover Preservation Commission
