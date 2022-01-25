It’s cold, and wet and omicron is keeping a lot of us at home, but it’s not too early to be getting prepared for Town Meeting.
With COVID-19 still a lingering concern, this year’s meeting once again will be held outdoors under a large tent, as officials decided at a recent Select Board meeting.
“Come May, this COVID experience may be a thing of the past, but there may be people uncomfortable,” said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, asking the board to approve moving the date and venue of Town Meeting to be outdoors.
Tentative plans call for Town Meeting on Saturday, June 4 but the exact date and time are yet to be set.
So, how much does an outdoor Town Meeting impact your participation in local democracy?
NOT AT ALL, because I don’t usually participate in Town Meeting to begin with.
VERY LITTLE, I would go no matter where they held it.
SOMEWHAT, I’d go if it was indoors but, I’m glad they moved it.
IT’S A DEALBREAKER, Under our current conditions, having Town Meeting outside is the only reasonable choice.
Last week’s question: With a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Andover and around the state, many people are struggling to get access to testing — either PCR or an home test.
Lines at the Lawrence General testing site recently took some people more than six hours to get through.
Have you been able to get tested when you need it, or has it been a struggle?
NO TESTING HERE, We don’t have home tests and haven’t been able to get in for professional testing. (8 votes)
WE HAVE HOME TESTS, But we haven’t been able to get PCR testing when we needed it. (7 votes)
NO PROBLEMS, We’ve been lucky and we’ve been able to get access to testing when we need to. (12 votes)
