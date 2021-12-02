How quickly things change.
Our question is a little different this week — or rather, a little the same.
Even as the Delta variant continues to pummel the masses, an ominous new strain — Omicron — is on its way.
As temperatures drop, everyone heads indoors and worry begins about how vaccines will work against the new variant, our comfort levels can change, so this week we want to know: how is the pandemic — and now Omicron — influencing your decision-making when it comes to outings?
STILL BACK IN ACTION, I feel as comfortable inside as outside and can’t wait to reunite with family and friends.
INDOOR WITH PROOF OF VACCINATION, I have peace of mind when everyone is on the same page.
GOING BACK TO OUTDOOR GATHERINGS ONLY, I still feel safer outside — with many layers
