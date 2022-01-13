With a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Andover and around the state, many people are struggling to get access to testing — either PCR or an home test.
Lines at the Lawrence General testing site recently took some people more than six hours to get through.
Have you been able to get tested when you need it, or has it been a struggle?
NO PROBLEMS, We’ve been lucky and we’ve been able to get access to testing when we need to.
WE HAVE HOME TESTS, But we haven’t been able to get PCR testing when we needed it.
NO TESTING HERE, We don’t have home tests and haven’t been able to get in for professional testing.
Last week’s question: So how is concern about omicron impacting your life?
WE’RE BACK IN, Our family is back to taking no unnecessary risks. We’re hanging out at home. (28 votes)
OUT AND ABOUT, BUT TESTING, We’re taking tests before seeing anyone, but we’re still going out. (7 votes)
NOT WORRIED, We’re still living mostly back to normal. (24 votes)
