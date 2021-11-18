Founded in 1887, the Andover Townsman has been providing essential local news to residents for 134 years and continues to carry on its spirited commitment to hometown journalism.
So when you learn the Chestnut Street office of the Townsman is on the market listed through MerryFox Realty, it’s important you understand that the weekly newspaper and its affiliated website and staff are thriving. We’ll just be sitting up the road at 100 Turnpike St. in North Andover, sharing space with our sister paper, The Eagle-Tribune.
Like all businesses, the Townsman experienced significant change at the start of the pandemic. The most dramatic was moving to a remote working capacity. That transition was tackled with success, with staff working elsewhere while still providing rigorous coverage during some of the most challenging times society as a whole will ever experience.
Journalists by necessity work from the field — that’s where the action is. We file stories using cell phones, laptops and cloud-based technology. And we understand now more than ever that it’s not necessary to return to an office with a desktop computer to get the story done. In fact, we often deliver the news even more quickly by skipping that step.
The Andover Townsman building has been empty since March 2020, and the sale opens up the potential for a new downtown business, while allowing us to put more of our resources toward the coverage in your paper.
Reporter Madeline Hughes can be visited at 100 Turnpike St., too, but you likely see her around town most days, anyway. Email her at mhughes@andovertownsman.com, or call her at 978-691-8733.
For advertising, reach out to sales consultant Jacob Gagnon at jgagnon@andovertownsman.com, or by calling 978-946-2180.
And for customer service, email customerservice@andovertownsman.com or call 1-800-836-7800.
My office is located at 100 Turnpike St. in North Andover. I can be reached at anicolas@andovertownsman.com, or call me at 978-946-2272.
See you in the pages of the Townsman.
- Alexandra Nicolas,
Editor, the Andover Townsman
