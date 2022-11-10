14,890 ballots were cast on Election day.
Unofficial results from Andover
Governor and Lt. Governor Results
Healey and Driscoll, D 9,294
Diehl and Allen, R 5,224
Reed and Everett, L 218
Total 14,766
Attorney General
Andrea Joy Campbell, D 8,970
James R. McMahon, R 5,583
Total 14,565
Secretary of State
William Francis Galvin, D 9,892
Rayla Campbell, R 4,440
Juan Sanchez, Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts 309
Total 14,652
Treasurer
Deborah B. Goldberg, D 10,186
Cristina Crawford, L 3,190
Total 13,449
Auditor
Diana DiZoglio, D 7,888
Anthony Amore, R 5,759
Daniel Riek, L 282
Gloria A. Caballero-Roca, Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts 251
Dominic Giannone, Workers Party 134
Total 14,328
Sixth District Congress Rep
Seth Moulton, D 9,365
Bob May, R 4,918
Mark T. Tashjian, L 290
Total 14,585
Councilor Fifth District
Eileen R. Duff, D 8,694
Michael C. Walsh, R 5,461
Total 14,164
Sen Second Essex and Middlesex
Barry R. Finegold, D 9,582
Salvatore Paul DeFranco, R 4,957
Total 14,555
17th Essex Rep
Frank Moran, D 3,014
Total 3,088
18th Essex Rep
Tram T. Nguyen, D 6,731
Jeff Dufour, R 3,749
Total 10,492
District Attorney Eastern District
Paul F. Tucker, D 10,542
Total 10,843
Sheriff Essex County
Kevin F. Coppinger, D 10,520
Total 10,824
Question 1
No 7,914
Yes 6,453
Total 14,367
Question 2
Yes 10,438
No 3,832
Total 14,270
Question 3
No 7,513
Yes 6,563
Total 14,076
Question 4
Yes 7,565
No 6,759
Total 14,324