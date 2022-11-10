14,890 ballots were cast on Election day. 

Unofficial results from Andover

Governor and Lt. Governor Results

Healey and Driscoll, D 9,294

Diehl and Allen, R 5,224

Reed and Everett, L 218

Total 14,766

Attorney General

Andrea Joy Campbell, D 8,970

James R. McMahon, R 5,583

Total 14,565

Secretary of State

William Francis Galvin, D 9,892

Rayla Campbell, R 4,440

Juan Sanchez, Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts 309

Total 14,652

Treasurer

Deborah B. Goldberg, D 10,186

Cristina Crawford, L 3,190

Total 13,449

Auditor

Diana DiZoglio, D 7,888

Anthony Amore, R 5,759

Daniel Riek, L 282

Gloria A. Caballero-Roca, Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts 251

Dominic Giannone, Workers Party 134

Total 14,328

Sixth District Congress Rep

Seth Moulton, D 9,365

Bob May, R 4,918

Mark T. Tashjian, L 290

Total 14,585

Councilor Fifth District

Eileen R. Duff, D 8,694

Michael C. Walsh, R 5,461

Total 14,164

Sen Second Essex and Middlesex

Barry R. Finegold, D 9,582

Salvatore Paul DeFranco, R 4,957

Total 14,555

17th Essex Rep

Frank Moran, D 3,014

Total 3,088

18th Essex Rep

Tram T. Nguyen, D 6,731

Jeff Dufour, R 3,749

Total 10,492

District Attorney Eastern District

Paul F. Tucker, D 10,542

Total 10,843

Sheriff Essex County

Kevin F. Coppinger, D 10,520

Total 10,824

Question 1

No 7,914

Yes 6,453

Total 14,367

Question 2

Yes 10,438

No 3,832

Total 14,270

Question 3

No 7,513

Yes 6,563

Total 14,076

Question 4

Yes 7,565

No 6,759

Total 14,324

