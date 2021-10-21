Monday, Oct. 11
Noise complaint: Gunshots, police advised it is hunting season, Jenkins Road, 6:51 a.m.
Identity fraud: Computer breach, 10:52 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Theft: Car tires, Bullfinch Drive, 6:56 a.m.
Theft: Truck window broken into, Bullfinch Drive, 7:28 a.m.
Identity fraud: Memorial Circle, 3:21 p.m.
Threats: Alison Way, 7:46 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Theft: Main Street, 2:27 a.m.
Vandalism: Car window smashed, Old River Road, 6:27 a.m.
Vandalism: Car window smashed, Old River Road, 8:05 a.m.
Theft: Three catalytic converters stolen from cars, 1:49 p.m.
Suspicious activity: College students smashing bottles out of car windows, Elm Street, 11:51 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Disturbance: Two people walking got into an argument, Corbett Street, 7:58 a.m.
Animal complaint: Bird stuck in store, Main Street, 2:47 p.m.
Suspicious package: Raw meat was delivered to a home where no one ordered it, Francis Drive, 5:37 p.m.
