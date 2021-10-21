Monday, Oct. 11

Noise complaint: Gunshots, police advised it is hunting season, Jenkins Road, 6:51 a.m.

Identity fraud: Computer breach, 10:52 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Theft: Car tires, Bullfinch Drive, 6:56 a.m.

Theft: Truck window broken into, Bullfinch Drive, 7:28 a.m.

Identity fraud: Memorial Circle, 3:21 p.m.

Threats: Alison Way, 7:46 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Theft: Main Street, 2:27 a.m.

Vandalism: Car window smashed, Old River Road, 6:27 a.m.

Vandalism: Car window smashed, Old River Road, 8:05 a.m.

Theft: Three catalytic converters stolen from cars, 1:49 p.m.

Suspicious activity: College students smashing bottles out of car windows, Elm Street, 11:51 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Disturbance: Two people walking got into an argument, Corbett Street, 7:58 a.m.

Animal complaint: Bird stuck in store, Main Street, 2:47 p.m.

Suspicious package: Raw meat was delivered to a home where no one ordered it, Francis Drive, 5:37 p.m.

