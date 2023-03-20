West Elementary PTO president Becky Crow poses with her daughter Jackie, a third grade student, at the welcome table for the PTO’s mini-golf fundraiser.
Second grade student Arav Sundar and his sister Aradhya, a kindergarten student, make their way to a hole sponsored by Commonwealth Motors.
Mike Batts and daughter Lily discuss proposals for a new Andover High School building with Building Committee Chairperson Mark Johnson during the West Elementary PTO mini-golf fundraiser March 18, 2023 in Andover.
Third grade student Victoria Anjo watches her father Everaldo’s putt through Spark Tennis and Fitness Club’s hole during the West Elementary PTO mini-golf fundraiser.
Second grade student Colin Batts, left, and third grade student Charles Barbagallo check out the book swap table at the end of the West Elementary PTO mini-golf fundraiser Saturday in Andover.
A participant putts around fallen animals during the West Elementary PTO mini-golf fundraiser Saturday in Andover, MA.
First grade student Ava and her brother Josh, a fourth grade student (father declined to give last name) put through ice packs in a hole sponsored by Mobilty Bone and Joint of Andover during the West Elementary PTO mini-golf fundraiser.
Participants pick a prize after putting the “bonus hole” during the fundraiser.
Fifth-grader AP Pinmental hits his golf ball through the mini-golf course.
Putting at West Elementary
