At the most recent Select Board meeting, board members heard both positive and negative feedback from the community about the Town Governance Study Committee’s report recommendations.
While many community members praised the work of the committee some disagreed with the study’s recommendation that the town’s current form of government, Town Meeting, should remain, citing low participation. Other members of the community said that Town Meeting had worked in the past and continues to work.
The report was released earlier this year and its findings have been discussed at multiple recent Select Board meetings. At the latest meeting, the Select Board asked residents for feedback on the committee’s recommendations.
Richard Howe, a former Select Board member said that Andover has outgrow Town Meeting. Howe said over the last 20 years, Town Meeting attendance has averaged from between 500-550 of Andover’s 26,000 voters.
“Thats about 2% of the votes,” Howe said.
Howe added that the last two years had seen a further decline in participation. He spoke in favor of a representative system, and proposed a non-binding vote to be placed on the ballot for the next presidential election in order to gauge the public’s opinion.
Another resident, Tom Hartwell, talked about the study’s findings highlighting resident’s desire for greater participation. Hartwell also described his own challenges in participating in Town Meeting.
“When I moved recently, six years ago to Andover I was super excited for Town Meeting and found that as my kids got into the picture I couldn’t attend,” Hartwell said.
Paula Colby-Clements, a former member of the Town Governance Committee defended the committee’s findings.
Colby Clements disagreed with the notion that electing representatives would increase resident participation and said that she enjoyed being able to have a “direct say.”
“There is nothing in anything that we studied that suggest that changing your form of government increases engagement,” Colby-Clements said.
Colby-Clements cited low turnout during the Massachusetts primary election. She also added that residents voting doesn’t necessarily mean they are engaged.
Some residents agreed with committee’s recommendation to keep Town Meeting.
“I think we really need to engage the people that want to come,” said Andover resident Dave Jamison.
Instead he voiced concern about behavior at Town Meeting — an issue that is mentioned in the committees’ report. Jamison described yelling and other disrespectful actions at Town Meeting.
Another resident, Ed Anson, shared Jamison’s opinion about the town’s form of government and praised the study.
“Its a remarkably well thought out study,” Anson said. “I am kinda perplexed when I hear people say that we need to do away with this form of town government that has been serving us very well for a long time.”
Anson however disagreed with the report’s recommendation to implement electronic voting, point out that this had been twice voted down at Town Meeting in the past. Anson said the change would be unnecessary and cited security concerns.
Another recommendations of the committee’s would implement a system where residents could vote from home. That recommendation would require legislative approval.
Another recommendations from the committee included not allowing other town facilities to be rented during Town Meeting, limiting the number of potentially conflicting events that could keep people away from the meeting.
The full Andover Town Governance Committee report is available at andoverma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10365/TGSC-Final-Report-12-10-2021?bidId=