The Andover School Committee is working to update their policy after a number of recent trips have had to been canceled due to covid and state department travel advisories.
School Committee Member Tracey Spruce said they wanted it clearer to parents what they are signing up for in case of a cancelation.
Spruce said they have also set a minimum number of chaperones for international trips to two in order to better support faculty. The recommended ratios for adults to students is two to 10 for regular trips and one to six for international travel.
The committee will look over the policy again on Dec. 19.
The School Committee also voted to approve over $32,000 in grants from local organizations. The grants included:
- $1,500 from the Andona Society to support the Social Emotional Learning Program
- $4,219 from the Andover High School Pac for Teacher Wish List Grantees
- $13,766 from the Andover Coalition for Eduction for STEM equipment
- $12,592 from the Andover Coalition for Eduction for the Fall 2022 Teacher Innovation Fund grants