Around 2014 Eszter Hars second daughter was born. From the day she left the hospital Hars knew something was wrong.(I will add more specifics later) “I knew that there was something still seriously wrong, but nobody knew what it was,” Harts said.
While Hars has a PHD in molecular biology she achieved while studying leukemia and works in the medical field along with her husband, she she didn’t know how to push for a diagnosis or what the right questions were.
Finally after seeing almost 20 specialist Hars got a recommendation from a pediatrician to see a geneticist and after an almost half a year long wait, she got some answers. Hars' daughter was born with Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome, a rare genetic disease that affects bone marrow growth, with the one of the most dangerous possible effects of the disease being blood cancer. For the sake of her privacy Hars asked that her daughter not be named, for the rest of the article she will be called Emily.
Emily's "diagnosis odyssey" as Har's called it took a year, while the average rare disease diagnosis takes around four to six years said Hars.
“So we were pretty fast,” Hars said.
In 2020 Hars started the Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Alliance, a non-profit with the goal of raising money for therapies to be developed for SDS.
“We got more and more involved in the community and eventually came to the conclusion that in order to accelerate therapy development and a cure for this disease we needed to start a non profit and be very strategic about what we do and how we do things because drug development is a very expensive and complicated process, and we just felt that we had a unique and highly relevant background to make an impact,” Hars said.
Their goal was to be able to effect change.
“My and my husband had a lot of late night conversations about how to really to do this.” Hars said. “Most rare disease organizations are funded by parents who are really passionate about helping their children but they don’t necessarily have the expertise on how to drive or impact research in a really measurable or impactful way.”
Hars figured that donating to a lab that receives millions in NIH funding, wouldn't have an effect she could see. So instead of organizing donations to research into specific treatments she decided to work on funding specific parts of the research infrastructure that work affect the work on all treatments. This mean connecting researchers with the tools they needed, said Hars.
“The established researchers for our disease may not have the expertise to develop a mouse model for example, they are not mouse researchers, but they need the tool. So we as an independent organization can reach out to the mouse experts and make them aware of our disease and fund them if necessary.” Hars said. “That way the little funding we have can have a huge impact.”
So far the non-profit has received a number of grants including one from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Hars said this has both validated their strategy and provided more money so they can continue to grow their organization. They have also opened a biobank, which Hars said is a storage facility for patients' cells.
Hars is also part of a community.
“We follow closely if something happens in the community,” Hars said. “I have seen too many children die along the way, it's a strong community and we support each other but there is also a lot of pain that comes with it.”
Emily is also doing well. Although Hars said she still has to take has to take supplements and medicine with her meals. The pandemic has also brought an additional challenge to her whole family. A symptom of Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome is an immune deficiency said Hars. Ever since the pandemic Emily has been forced to take online classes.
“She doesn't mind, she likes to be home, so that is okay, but it impacts her sister who would love to go to school, but we have been hesitant to let her go back to school,” Hars said.
Hars said the main concern though is blood cancer, which she says affects around one in three patients before they turn 30. Hars said Leukemia is almost always fatal in patients who have Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome.
“It's exactly the same type of blood cancer that I worked on ten years prior,” Hars said.
On October 24 the Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Alliance will be holding a walk/run to raise money.
“The idea behind the event was to do something on a yearly basis that anybody can participate in,” Harts said. The event requires participants to count their steps with an app, and then the total amount of steps will be taken.
“Working together and achieving a lot of steps will bring us closer to a cure and therapies,” Hars said.
To learn more about the event, the SDS Alliance or to donate visit: https://www.sdsalliance.org/events