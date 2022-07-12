Gently drifting in the current of the Shawsheen River is a fish basket trap.
The trap is hard to spot in the water and appears lifeless until it is crudely yanked free and pulled up the steep bank of the river. Upon inspection it doesn’t look like much.
The bait — a hotdog — remains and hiding as well as can be expected in an open cage are only a few small crayfish.
This is unfortunate, as Bob Douglas, director of Conservation for the Town of Andover, is not looking for crayfish today.
Douglas is instead looking for eels and lately he has been rather successful.
After the removal of two dams on the Shawsheen River in 2017, Douglas said the population of eels and other fish in the river is trending up as fish originating in the Atlantic Ocean, like herring, manage to make it farther and farther upstream. Despite this increase, Douglas said he is not entirely surprised by the lack of eels in today’s catch.
“The eels are particularly clever, so I am sure eels have visited and then swam out,” Douglas said.
The goal of the trapping isn’t do any sort of population count said Douglas, instead it’s more about a yes-or-no question.
“We just kind of wanted to see their presence,” Douglas said.
This presence is important, said Douglas, because it can be used as evidence that the Shawsheen River habitat is changing to be more river-like, after the removal of the dams. Douglas said there are other fish that could be used to test this but that eels are simply just easier to catch than other fish like herring.
The sort they’re looking for are American Eels and Douglas said that if you manage to find some in the Shawsheen River they will be about 12 inches long, though when fully mature they can reach up to four feet.
While Douglas said eels are just one of many types of fish in the Shawsheen, they have some unique characteristics that set them apart, which made them better than other fish at navigating the once heavily dammed river.
“If there is a little crack they can find their way through it,” Douglas said. “They even have a little bit of a climbing ability.”
Douglas said he also finds the American Eel interesting because if their lifecycle.
“They literally go thousands of miles from where we are now out to the Atlantic, the Sargasso sea to breed,” he said.
This is “a one way trip” for the eels, Douglas noted.
“They go to the Sargasso sea and they die, but they breed and the eggs hatch into larvae, they drift and then the larvae can swim and it swims either to the Atlantic coast or to Europe depending on which kind of eel it is.” he said.
Although eels are not as “discerning” during their return trip as salmon, who can return to the stream where their eggs were laid.
“I think they just head for the coast and they have signals for freshwater and end up swimming up those rivers,” said Douglas.
This journey also coincides with physical change in the fish, Douglas said.
“As soon as whatever signal tells them, age five, 15, 85 whatever it might be they swim to the Atlantic and they change, that becomes the fifth stage of their metamorphosis, and their eyes become different they swim in a different way,” said Douglas.
While the removal of the two dams changed how fish could move through the river, Douglas said the removal of the dams also fundamentally changed the ecosystem with the most recent removal of a dam turning a pond with wetlands surrounding it, into a river.
“What was a pond with slow moving water, a river channel established itself, kind of blasted its way through the sediment,” said Douglas.
Douglas said that is possible that in the future they will see salmon or even striped bass making their way through the Shawsheen River.