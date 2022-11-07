The Select Board has approved an application from Verizon for five small cell wireless installations that will be put up around Andover on utilities poles. The motion passed three to two, after multiple meetings and consultation from experts.
Verizon said the installations will boost the signal for their customers in the area and provide better coverage there.
The cells will be installed on poles located on the following roads:
- Stinson Road
- Vine Street
- Andover Street
- Hansom Road
- Dascomb Road
At a past Select Board meeting a representative from Verizon described the installation as canister which would be place atop a utility pole, along with a meter and a remote radio unit. The canister is 35 inches tall with a diameter of 14 inches said the representative.
Resistance to the installations began with residents who were opposed to how the installation would affect the aesthetics of their neighborhood and their own property values.
Residents from the area surrounding the installation on 2 Hansom Road were particularly resistant and showed up to the Select Board Meetings during which the application was discussed.
Select Board member Chris Huntress voiced opposition to one of installations due to its location in the Ballardvale historic district.
The final deliberation, which lasted around two and a half hours, included testimony from two legal experts asked by the board to look into the installation, and heard arguments not only from residents but an attorney representing them. The debate centered around questions of whether or not a special permit was required for one of the installations, what factors the board could use to make their determination and other legal questions.
Before the final vote Select Board member Melissa Danisch said, among other arguments, that the application should be approved because Verizon’s application met the guidelines that their current policy required.
“I know there is a feeling here that not everyone is satisfied,” said Danisch.
But Danisch said that policy could not be changed for the application.
Board members Alex Vispoli and Annie Gilbert made similar statements in approval of the application.
To view the final discussion visit Andover TV’s website.