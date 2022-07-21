South Church in Andover has began its Summer of Service program, providing middle and high school students from across the Merrimack Valley with projects to benefit various non-profit groups.
Thirty-seven students from Andover, North Andover, Boxford, Woburn and elsewhere in the region began 17 different projects last week.
Bagged dinners and chocolate chip cookies were made for Bread and Roses, as well as meatloaf and cupcakes for Lazarus House. Donations of shoes and toiletries were sorted to help low income families at Debbie’s Treasure Chest. STEM kits were compiled for children in Lawrence’s Communities Together summer and after school programs.
Summer of Service is a week-long day camp hosted by South Church and open to all middle and high school students. Participants are offered four to five service projects to choose from each day. Students work on projects in the morning and spend the afternoons playing games and singing karaoke.
Questions can be sent to Taylor Graffum at taylor@southchurch.com