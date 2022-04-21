As we close the book on the 2021-22 Andover High winter sports season, here’s a look back on some of the best of the best that completed for the Golden Warriors this past winter.
In girls basketball, Anna Foley was named an All-Scholastic and Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 co-MVP. The 6-foot-3 forward scored a team-high 16.9 points per game, while adding 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks per game.
Foley scored a game-high 21 points and played lock-down defense in Andover’s Division 1 semifinal victory over archrival Central Catholic. She then scored a game-best 22 points in the championship game against Springfield Central, all in the final three quarters, nearly leading the Golden Warriors to a comeback for the ages.
Also named an All-Scholastic was Golden Warrior guard Amelia Hanscom. She averaged 14.3 points and 7 rebounds, her biggest game a 25 point performance in the Division 1 quarterfinal win over Newton North. Marissa Kobelski led relentless full-court press that helped Golden Warriors limit opponents to 34.3 points a game. She averaged 6.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals per game and was All-MVC Division 1 second team.
In boys hoops, Aidan Cammann averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists per game. The Merrimack Valley Conference Large School co-MVP finished with just under 1,000 points for his career. The 6-foot-9 “stretch four,” in four playoff games, averaged 22.5 points.
Ryan MacLellan, a junior three-year starter, had a season-high 23-point nights vs. Methuen and Lawrence and torched both Lowell and Cambridge for 22. He averaged 16 points, three assists and two steals a game. Logan Satlow is an old school big man at 6-foot-7, physical in the post and ferocious on the glass. He averaged a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds a night.
On the ice, Lauren Adams finished the winter with 14 goals and 11 assists. She tallied the tying goal in a win over Shrewsbury and the winner against Billerica/Chelmsford. She is a three-time All-MVC/DCL selection. Boys hockey goalie JJ Quill was an MVC/DCL All-Star as a first-year starter. He compiling a 2.40 goals-against average. His biggest games were 28 saves to upset Hingham, then the No. 1-ranked team in Mass, 28 stops to tie archrival Central Catholic and 22 saves in a one-goal loss to eventual state champ St. John’s Prep.
Jodi Parrott delivered a tremendously memorable season in winter track. She won the MSTCA Northeast Invitational in 8.50, the MVCs in 8.45, the Division 1 States in 8.33 and the New Englands in a blazing 8.21. She also took second at All-States in 8.42. She also placed third at All-States (18-1) and fifth at New Englands (17-10.25) in the long jump. She was on Andover’s 4x200 squad which won All-States (1:46.72).
Peyton Levental placed third in the 55-meter at MVCs in 7.61. She took fourth in the long jump at MVCs (16-2.75) and ran on Andover’s brilliant 4x200 squad. Two-miler Molly Kiley placed third at the MSTCA Northeast Invitationals (11:17.49) and won Division 1 States (11:09.61). She won the MVC mile in 5:12.87.
In boys track, Neil Chowdhury was the runner-up in the 600 at MVCs (1:23.88), was seventh at Division 1 States (1:24.82), sixth at All-States (1:23.96) and eighth at New Englands (1:23.83). He was also a member of 4x800 team which placed fifth at Division 1 States in 8:22.22. Colin Kirn, in the 1,000-meter, was runner-up at MVCs (2:31.53) and Division 1 States (2:33.88). He took fourth at All-States (2:32.86) and was a member of the 4x800.
It was a banner year for the wrestling team. Jonathan Davila became the first Golden Warrior to ever make the podium at the New England Tournament. He placed third at 152 pounds. Yandel Morales, a 106-pounder, also made it to New Englands after placing third at All-States.
In boys swimming, Henry Campbell (200 freestyle, 500 free) and Matvey Malinovski (200 IM, 100 free) won MVC titles.