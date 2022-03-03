The All-State track meet hadn’t gone exactly how Andover star Jodi Parrott had planned, after placing second in the hurdles and third in the long jump.
But the finale was better than Parrott could have hoped.
“I had just finished a jump in the long jump, and sprinted over for the start of the 4x200 relay,” remembered Parrott. “In the moment, with three events pulling me different ways, I really had no expectations for the relay. But then every girl ran amazing splits, and when we reached the finish line, I think everyone was a little in shock.”
Seeded fifth, the Andover relay team of Haley Carver, Peyton Levental, Olivia Foster and anchor Parrott ran to the 4x200 title in 1:46.72 at the All-State Track Championship on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.
“We PRed by almost a full second, which was a great surprise,” said Foster, who is also a stellar pole vaulter in the spring. “All of our handoffs were extra smooth, and overall each of us ran our fastest split. It was so great to be a part of that. I’m so proud of my teammates because they all gave their best effort and we managed to win.”
The time was a major improvement from the 1:48.11 they ran to win MVCs and the 1:47.80 for fourth at Division 1s. They Golden Warriors finished well ahead of runner-up Lowell (1:47.01) and No. 3 Wachusett (1:47.14).
For Parrott, the team relay victory was even more special than a win in an individual event could have been.
“Honestly, winning that relay with my teammates was more special than any individual event could be,” said Parrott. “On the way home, everyone was so excited. It was such a great atmosphere. That’s just something you don’t get from an individual win. I expected us to run low 47. I didn’t expect us to break 47. But everyone ran PR splits. Every girl was amazing. It was an amazing race all around.”
The 55-meter hurdles ended up as literally a photo finish, decided by 1/1000ths of a second. Parrott (8.415) was just bested by Megan Frazee of Westford Academy (8.413) and finished just ahead of Simone Dunbar of Sharon (8.417).
“They had to go to the pictures to sort it out,” said Parrott. “There was some anticipation. Megan and I were running right next to each other, and when I could see her at the finish like I knew she got me. But we’re going to face each other again at All-States, and I can’t wait.”
Parrott took third in the long jump with an 18-1.
“I was seeded sixth, so I beat my seed in the event,” said Parrott. “I jumped my season PR and I was just over a foot away from my PR, so I’m happy about that. I fouled my first two jumps, and on my last jump I got my mark and it got me into the finals. I jumped off the wrong leg and got a good jump.”
Strong boys performances
On the boys side, Andover’s Colin Kirn earned a berth in Saturday’s New England Championship by placing an impressive fourth in the 1,000.
Kirn ran a strong 2:32.86, less than a second behind winner Garret Rieden of Littleton (2:31.85).
Joining him at New England will be Neil Chowdhury, who took sixth in the 600 (1:23.96).
