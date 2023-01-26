March is approaching and past and present students, coaches, administrators, and fans of Andover High School will gather at the Andover Country Club on Saturday, March 25, 2023 to induct an impressive class of Andover Athletic Hall of Famers. Current members of the Hall span well over 100 years and include athletes from as early as 1911.
It has been four years since the last Hall of Fame Banquet and fifteen individuals and three team sports will be enshrined during the course of the evening program which begins at 6 pm.
The honorees, in alphabetical order with the year of graduation in parentheses, are Moira Cronin (2011), Christopher Cullen (1996), Maggie D’Innocenzo (2014), Ian Dowe (1984), Alyson Fazio (2012), Sean Geary (2004), Matt Gibson (1995), Ed Huot (1966), Arthur Iworsley (Coach), Elizabeth Mancuso (2004), Christopher McConnell (2010), Tommy McLaughlin (2001), EJ Perry III (1983), Jaclyn Torres (2013), and Scott White (1973). Also entering are State Championship Girls’ Basketball Teams — 2003, 2010, 2011, 2012, State and New England Championship Boys’ Outdoor Track & Field Team — 1984, and State Championship Girls’ Swim & Dive Teams 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The new class of 2023 joins an existing group of Hall of Famers and other teams and includes Hall of Fame coach Jim Tildsley’s four amazing Girls’ Basketball State Champion Teams and Hall of Fame coach Dick Collins’ incredible New England Boys Track & Field Championship Team. Twelve State Champion Girls Swim & Dive Teams join seven of Marilyn Fitzgerald’s previously elected Hall teams. Each inductee will receive an individual plaque and have his or her name engraved on a permanent plaque hanging on the wall in the foyer of Donald Dunn Gymnasium at Andover High School.
Individual tickets or tables seating ten can be purchased for $75 per ticket. To order tickets send a check made payable to Andover Hall of Fame and mail to Brian McNally, Andover Hall of Fame, 30 Faith Drive, Derry, N.H. 03038. On the memo line of the check please write the name of the inductee or team you are attending for, if applicable, to assist with seating and table designations.
Please also make sure to note a return address as to where you would like your tickets sent. For any questions or additional information send email to AndoverHallofFame@gmail.com.