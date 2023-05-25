BOYS LACROSSE
Trailing 7-4 in the fourth quarter, Andover stormed all the way back to send the game into overtime, then got an OT goal from J.P. Guinee to beat North Andover 8-7 last Tuesday.
“We had the tough loss against North Andover earlier in the season, so they had the bragging rights heading into this one,” said Guinee, who is committed to play collegiate lacrosse at Army. “Credit to our captains Kiernan Florio and Mac Gobiel, they had us ready to play, and kept us composed after North Andover came back in the second half.”
Andover led for most of this game, beginning with back-to-back goals to start the first from Matt Johnson and Ryan Magner. North Andover stormed right back with two goals from Trey Kean and Jake Lins, and we were tied heading into the second quarter.
Andover led 4-3 at halftime after Guinee scored his first of three goals on the night. But, for two teams who have been known for their explosive offenses, a low-scoring game wasn’t something that many had on the agenda.
“This one starts with our goalie, Finn Beams,” said Andover defensive coordinator Andy Van Horn. “Heading to this one, I think everyone expected at least 10 goals from both sides tonight. I think our defense individually and collectively just played good lacrosse, and the same can be said for North Andover as well.”
“Last game against North Andover, I think we kind of just played tentatively, but we came to play today.”
Guinee scored his second goal of the game only a minute after Andover’s timeout, but the score was at 7-5 for most of the quarter. Then, Ethan Ruvido’s goal with 59 seconds to go made it a 7-6 game, and suddenly the Warriors had life.
After winning the face-off, Andover called a timeout, and designed a play for Mac Gobiel. Gobiel, who scored the game-winner in an OT thriller versus Billerica, sent it to overtime after scoring a goal with only 25 seconds remaining in regulation.
Just two minutes into overtime, Guinee’s OT winner gave Andover revenge after the 10-goal loss earlier in the season.
“I’m a big advocate of every game is the biggest game,” exclaimed Van Horn. “Next, we have Billerica, who obviously is an extremely good opponent, but we need to enjoy this one tonight, especially considering how the first game against them went. Every game in this conference is a bloodbath, and that’s what we expect to see heading forward.”
GIRLS TENNIS Thomas, Chu keep rolling
Mia Thomas and Valerie Chu each scored singles sweeps to lead Andover past Lawrence 5-0 last Tuesday. Elysia Yu chipped in with a No. 2 singles win.
Amanda Kim and Sadie Berube swept No. 1 doubles, and Anyaa Muton and Celeste Miner took No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-0 to lead Andover past Notre Dame 5-0 last Tuesday.
Rachel Chen continued to dominate with a 6-3, 6-0 win at top singles to lead Adover to a 5-0 win over North Reading on Thursday. Mia Thomas and Sonika Chaudhary added singles victories.
Andover fell to Boston Latin 11-2 last Monday.
VOLLEYBALL McNally dominates
Alex McNally notched team-bests in kills (8) and service points (16) as Andover clinched state tournament berth by beating Billerica 3-0 last Monday. Andres Casillas added eight kills of his own, Noah Chanthaboun had eight digs and Marco Gomez-Cabo chipped in with 27 assist for the winners.
BOYS TENNIS Doan, Joe sweep
Peter Doan scored a sweep at top singles and Marcel Joe swept No. 3 singles to help Andover beat Lawrence 5-0 last Tuesday. Sam Gomer added the final singles win for the Warriors.
Nik Narnia took a tough 6-1, 6-4 battle at No. 1 singles to lead Andover to a 5-0 win over North Andover on Thursday. Conor Rea and Nate Gellman each added singles wins for the Warriors.
Akarsh Janarthanan, Hridai Dharan and Randy Tran each scored a singles win to help Andover beat Lowell 5-0 on Friday.
BASEBALL Andover drops heartbreaker
Chase Lembo earned one of Andover’s three hits, and scored its only run in a 2-1 loss to archrival Central Catholic last Monday. Braeden Archambault added a hit for the Golden Warriors.
The game involved a wild play in which the Central runner didn’t touch a base, leading to a heads-up play by Andover.
“The Central runner turned around about three quarters of the way to second base, so I called to our left fielder, Mason Rosner, who also realized what was going on, to throw me the ball,” said Teddy Gibson. “I looked over at one of the umpires, and he knew right away that the runner did not touch second base. While Central started to celebrate, I touched the base, and made sure the umpire knew.
“I called over to coach (Dan) Grams, and he noticed the same thing that I saw. Since it was a force out, it had to mean something.”
After a five-minute discussion with the umpires, it was deemed Gibson was correct and there would be an eighth inning.
“It didn’t surprise me when Teddy and John (Bessette) noticed the Central runner did not touch second,” said Grams. “They both have brothers who played high school baseball, and they have great pedigree that we need.
Andover beat North Andover 7-2 on Friday.
Girls Lacrosse Warriors score win
Andover beat archrival North Andover 12-9 on Saturday.