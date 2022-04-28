Baseball
Brian Gibson was 4 for 5 at the plate with two runs scored and Evan Brenner drove in a pair of runs as Andover rallied to beat Tewksbury 8-5 last Monday. Jon Besette added two hits and Braedon Archambault had two hits and scored a run for the winners.
...
Evan Brenner was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs and pitched well in relief as Andover beat Lowell 10-7 on Thursday. Chase Lembo added two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Jon Besette scored twice for the winners.
Boys Track
Etner takes two
Nick Etner won the shot put (41-4.5) and discus (103-0) and Steve Tcheouafel took the long jump (19-9) and triple jump (39-1) as Andover beat Haverhill 101-44 last Wednesday.
Kyran Maher kept Andover’s pole vault dominance going with a victory (10-6), Tyler Fabbri won the 200 (24.0) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (45.8) and Neil Chowdhury took the 100 meter (11.5).
Girls Track
Foster keeps dominating
Olivia Foster won the pole vault with a 10-6, matching her Ottaviani Invitational title vault during Andover’s 75-69 loss to Haverhill last Wednesday.
Foster said she was still overjoyed by the showing at the Ottavini Invite.
“The Andover girls placing 1-5 and the boys placing first and second in pole vault made me so happy and proud,” said Foster. “I’m so proud of all of the underclassmen for stepping up and all doing so amazing! I am also so happy for the boys because they work so hard at practice. Everyone placing was so well deserved it, I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds for all of us.
“It was such an honor to set the new meet record for pole vault. The (Ottaviani) Invitational is such a fun meet where we see a bunch of teams we don’t usually see, so it made me feel so accomplished to set the new meet record.”
Adding victories for the Golden Warriors were Ashley Sheldon in the high jump (4-8) and 100 hurdles (17-0), Foster in the 100 dash (13.1) and Maddie Robertson in the triple jump (32-11).
Volleyball
Warriors win thriller
After dropping the first two games, Andover rallied for a thrilling 3-2 win over Algonquin last Monday, taking the fifth game 15-13. David Gao led the Golden Warriors with 13 service points, Owen Chanthaboun added 21 kills, Dowol Lee had 37 assists and Enzo Masters had 20 digs for the winners.
...
Despite 13 kills for Owen Chanthaboun, Andover tell to Lexington 3-0 last Wednesday. Enzo Masters added 11 digs, Ruben Osborn had nine service points and Alex McNally made five blocks.
Boys Lacrosse
Florio nets four
Despite four goals for Kiernan Florio, Andover lost to New Hampshire foe Pinkerton Academy 11-5 on Friday. Macklin Gobiel scored the Golden Warriors’ other goal.”
Softball
O’Brien’s effort for naught
Katie O’Brien drove in three runs, but Andover lost to Methuen 21-6 last Tuesday. Maddie Parrish scored two runs and Molly Duval drove in two runs for the Golden Warriors. Alyssa Sellinger added two hits, a run and RBI.