Girls Soccer
Sophie Azzi scored a first half goal, and that was exactly enough to send No. 24-seeded Andover to a 1-0 upset win over No. 9 Marshfield in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 32. Ainsley Napolitano made four saves to secure the win for the Golden Warriors.
Andover (12-4-3) was scheduled to take on No. 8 Algonquin in the Round of 16 on Tuesday (7 p.m.) at Algonquin.
Field Hockey
Carver, Warriors avoid upset
Andover averted a devastating upset, as the No. 1-seeded Golden Warriors held off No. 32 Brookline 1-0 in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 32 on Friday.
Haley Carver scored the game’s lone goal, in the second quarter off an assist from Hailey Doherty. Adelaide Weeden didn’t have to make a single save as the Golden Warriors didn’t allow a shot on goal. Andover, on the other hand, fired 16 shots on the Brookline goalie.
The Golden Warriors (17-0-2) were scheduled to face No. 16 Lexington in the round of 16 on Tuesday at Eugene V. Lovely Field.
Boys Soccer

Previte scores in tourney loss
Despite a goal by Nik Previte, No. 38-seeded Andover fell to No 27 Wellesley 2-1 in the MIAA Division 1 Preliminary Round last Thursday. Gannon Sylvester made nine saves for the Golden Warriors, who finished the season 7-6-6.
Girls Volleyball
Miele stars in tough loss
Sophia Miele tallied a team-high 17 service points to go with 11 digs and five kills, but No. 7-seeded Andover was upset by No. 26 Wellesley 3-0 (17-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19) in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 32 last Thursday.
Marissa Kobelski added seven kills and two blocks, Ava Sipley tallied a team-high 21 assists, Lily Sipley chipped in with 13 digs and Olivia Foster had 15 service points for the Golden Warriors, who closed out the season 14-7
