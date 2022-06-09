BASEBALL
Trailing 9-4, Andover High scored seven runs with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held on for an 11-10 win over Xaverian in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament on Sunday afternoon at Aumais Field.
Senior Evan Brenner drove in the go-ahead run, then came on to pitch the seventh inning and earned the save.
“My kids are resilient. We’ve lost seven one-run games this year and two games in extra innings,” said Andover coach Dan Grams. “The kids have been outstanding.”
Andover’s sixth-inning rally featured a bases-loaded hit batsman and two Xaverian errors, and the Golden Warriors made the Hawks pay for their mistakes.
Senior Brian Gibson (2 for 4) legged out his second infield hit of the day, plating junior Joe Bucci to cut the Xaverian lead to 9-6. Senior Jackson Brown followed with a sharp single to center, scoring Braeden Archambeault and leaving the bases loaded for junior Chase Lembo.
Lembo, the ace of the Andover staff, had a shaky outing on the hill. He worked five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits, four walks, with four strikeouts.
He managed to put all of that out of his mind, roping a two-run single to left, tying the game, 9-9.
“I think once I get up to the plate, everything (else) is off to the side. I’m just trying to get a clear mind and make the right plays,” said Lembo, who finished 2 for 4 with 4 RBI.
“We just stayed together as a team, put up some big runs in the fifth and sixth innings. But the big thing was staying together as a family.”
But the Golden Warriors weren’t done. Brenner’s looping single to right scored Brown to put Andover on top for the first time, 10-9. Pinch-runner Patrick Cote added an insurance run, scoring when junior John Bessette reached on an error.
Grams called on Brenner, his No. 2 starter, to lock down the win in the seventh. Brenner gave up a hit and a walk, while also hitting a batter to load the bases.
“I’m not gonna lie, I was a little nervous,” admitted Brenner. “But the team was cheering me on and everyone behind me made me know I could do it.”
Xaverian pulled to within a run, but with the tying and go-ahead runners in scoring position, Brenner got Will Ferrara to ground out to end the game.
BOYS TENNIS
Doubles leads Warriors to tourney win
Abhay Yajurvedi and Nik Narina won No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1 and Nate Gellman and Conor Rea took No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2 as Andover edged Boston Latin 3-2 in the Division 1 Round of 32. Joe Colecchi added a win at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1) for the Golden Warriors.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Carver, Andover dominate regular season finale
Hayley Carver scored three goals and Tess Gobiel, Lily Farnham, Lizzie Gaffney, Taylor Edgarton and Kyla Foohey each scored twice as Andover rolled in its regular season finale, rocking Dracut 19-3. Allie Batchelder made three saves for the winners.
BOYS TRACK
Kirn in eighth
Colin Kirn took eighth in the 800 (1:58.02), Andover’s lone top-8 placer at the Massachusetts All-State Track Meet over the weekend.
GIRLS TRACK
Brown takes seventh
Lily Brown took seventh in the pole vault (10-0), Andover’s only athlete to place in the top-8 at the Massachusetts All-State Track Meet over the weekend.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Warriors fall short
Despite four aces and 22 assists for Dowol Lee, Andover lost to Haverhill 3-0 in their state tournament opener on Saturday.
In a third set that featured eight ties, Andover held several leads behind the hitting of Owen Chanthaboun, who shared match-high honors with 13 kills. The Warriors, who were playing without sophomore standout Marco Gomez-Cabo, who was out with pneumonia, opened a 16-14 lead after a kill by Reuben Osborn. Enzo Masters added a game-high 14 digs.
But the Hillies, who Andover beat 3-2 back on April 26 while Haverhill was battling COVID, rallied for the state tournament opening round win.