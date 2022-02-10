Boys Basketball
With nine straight conference wins, including a pair over rival Central Catholic, it would have been easy for Andover High boys basketball coach Dave Fazio to point to that giant, “league championships” banner over his right shoulder and figure out where “2022” would hang very soon.
“We’re not really thinking about the league title. You know that. We’ve got enough of them. We’re thinking about other things,” said Fazio after his Warriors drilled rival Central, 63-43, before a stirred-up packed house at the Dunn Gym last Thursday night. “I just hope we don’t peak too early, but man we played pretty darn good.”
Senior Aidan Cammann led the way for the Warriors, netting 19 points with sweet mid-range jumpers and unstoppable driving Euro-step finishes.
Junior Ryan MacLellan tossed in 15 points, despite some close defensive attention from the Raiders, while Logan Satlow (7 points, 10 boards), Rohit Srinivasan (6 points) and sophomore Danny Resendiz (6 points) all came up with big buckets.
...
Dave Fazio earned win No. 498 as Andover High head coach, as the Golden Warriors beat Newton North 53-35 on Saturday at the TD Garden. Aidan Cammann led the Golden Warriors with 21 points, while Logan Satlow added 10 points for the winners.
...
Ryan MacLellan scored a game-high 23 points to keep Andover unbeaten (10-0), downing North Andover 73-50 on Tuesday. Aidan Cammann added 16 points and Logan Satlow scored 13 points for the winners.
Girls Basketball
After Central Catholic swept Andover High in three meetings last winter, the Golden Warriors seem pretty intent on a complete reversal. Sunday night, the Warriors outlasted host Central for the second time this season, 49-47.
“When it came to it, our composure, it was getting close there in the second half but we pulled it out,” said Andover junior Amelia Hanscom. “Our effort, our hustle and overall our intensity, we just stuck together and pulled it out.”
Anna Foley swished two free throws, and so did Marissa Kobelski to push the margin to 48-42 with 1:02 to play.
Andover finally put it away with a Michaela Buckley free throw with 5.1 seconds to play. Down 4, Central got a layin from Arlenis Veloz at the buzzer to account for the final margin.
Hanscom paced the Warriors with 24 points on a night in which she just refused to relent.
“We made one more play than them today, and that’s what you get from the Andover-Central rivalry,” said and coach Alan Hibino.
...
Anna Foley stayed hot with 20 points as Andover downed North Andover 51-29 last Tuesday. Amelia Hanscom added 12 points and Marissa Kobelski chopped in with 10 points for the winners.
Wrestling
Davila, Warriors win Hillie Duals
Andover took home the Hillie Duals Championship Tournament title on Saturday, knocking off Salem in the finals, 43-31, to take the 12-team tourney.
Yandel Morales, Miles Fraser, Jonathan Davila and Yasser Maita all went 4-0 on the day. Jimmy Archambault also went undefeated at 2-0.
Andover’s Davila could be peaking at the perfect time, as he knocked off one of the state’s top 152-pounders, Greg Deeley of Wayland, 5-1.
“I think the whole team is ready (for sectionals,)” said coach Mike Bolduc. “We’re wrestling very well right now.”
...
Yandel Morales (106 pounds), Jason Ballou (113), Nicholas Archambault (132), Gianni Difilippis (138), Miles Fraser (152), Jonathan Davila (160), Max McNeeley (170), Yasser Maita (220) and Jason Osborne (285) all scored a win as Andover beat North Andover 42-27 last Tuesday.
...
Behind a win each for Yandel Morales (106), Jason Ballou (113), Alec O’Brien (145), Jonathan Davila (152), Hussain Mahesri (182), Yasser Maita (220) and Jason Osborne (285), Andover edged Sharon 37-36 on Wednesday.
Boys Hockey
Quill leads tie
Behind 28 saves by JJ Quill, Andover played archrival Central Catholic to a 1-1 tie last Wednesday.
Andover took the lead with 3:30 left in the first period. Tyler Lareau played the puck into the zone to Carter Hillson, who fired a pass to Jonny Lynch, who slid it into the net.
“It was a great effort,” said Golden Warriors coach Kevin Drew. “We knew we were going to be the underdogs against Central Catholic. We really competed, and we’ll take the tie. You don’t want a tie, but I’m very happy to get the point (in the standings).”
Boys Swimming
Andover wins MVCs
Matvey Malinovski won the 200 IM (1:59.55) and 100 freestyle (48.19) and anchored the winning 200 medley relay (1:42.83) as Andover took first as a team at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet with 437 points.
Henry Campbell added wins in the 200 freestyle (1:46.75) and the 500 freestyle relay. Eric Xu was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.18) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay with Ivan Giles, Patrick Soong and Malinovski. Davis Blanch chipped in with a third in the diving (171.7).
Boys Skiing
Kim lead the way
Andover beat Haverhill (94-41) and Manchester Essex (135-0) last Monday. Sunjae Kim (14th, 28.58) and Teddie Hutchins (15th, 28.58) led the way for the Golden Warriors.
Girls Skiing
Downey paces Warriors
Brooke Downey placed 12th in 28.51 as Andover beat Haverhill (101-34) and Manchester Essex (110-25) last Tuesday.
...
Andover beat Austin Prep 83.5-51.5 on Wednesday. Meghan Ong (18th, 24.17) led the Golden Warriors.
